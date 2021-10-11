Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GROUF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

