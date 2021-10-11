Graphic Packaging Holding Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

