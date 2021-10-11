Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

