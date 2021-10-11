Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0545 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $770.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00306414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

