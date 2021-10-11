GravityCoin Hits Market Cap of $11,013.33 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $11,013.33 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00058541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00125525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,973.74 or 0.99877559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.36 or 0.06097724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002853 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,435,564 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.