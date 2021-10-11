Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.25

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

