Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDOT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,377. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 49.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its position in Green Dot by 44.3% during the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 455,267 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in Green Dot by 90.3% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 347,163 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 108.9% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,453,000 after purchasing an additional 338,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.