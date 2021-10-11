Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $35.03

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.03, but opened at $36.59. Green Plains shares last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 5,492 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.