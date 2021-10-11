Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $35.03

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.03, but opened at $36.59. Green Plains shares last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 5,492 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Green Plains alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.