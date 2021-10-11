Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,292,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.87% of Griffon worth $186,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 12.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 128.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

