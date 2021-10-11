Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.01

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 17453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.
GRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Grifols by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Grifols by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 879,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grifols by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 269,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grifols by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 673,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Grifols by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
