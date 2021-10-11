Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.01

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 17453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Grifols by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Grifols by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 879,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grifols by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 269,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grifols by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 673,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Grifols by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

