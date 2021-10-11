Grin Market Capitalization Achieves $35.88 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. Grin has a market cap of $35.88 million and $3.74 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,342.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.97 or 0.06264099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.12 or 0.00317599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.39 or 0.01067950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00095497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.25 or 0.00476522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.37 or 0.00337218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.00312861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 86,035,320 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

