Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading 1% Higher

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 15,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 31,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

