Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $94,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 in the last 90 days. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

