Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Down 4.1%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.86. 23,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 794,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 274,889 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,952,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

