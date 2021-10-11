Guider Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Guider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $9,722.63 and $49.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guider Profile

Guider is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

