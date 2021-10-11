Gulden 24-Hour Volume Hits $221,180.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $221,180.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.68 or 0.00312799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 553,640,551 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

