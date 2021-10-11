GXChain (GXC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.13 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001016 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $43.23 million and $6.13 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001363 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,643,330 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

