Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.44

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 391489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.82 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Halliburton by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 48,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

