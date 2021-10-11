HaloDAO Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $29,351.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00059401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00127973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00078196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.62 or 1.00046862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.54 or 0.06053408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

