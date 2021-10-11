Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys 94 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN traded down $16.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,272.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,357.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,369.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.