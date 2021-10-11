Hamilton Wealth LLC Grows Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 4,308.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,099 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises approximately 2.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 0.80% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.42. 219,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,218,056. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

