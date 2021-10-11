Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded up $5.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.78. 1,260,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,953,838. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $453.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.