Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 6.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,316. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81.

