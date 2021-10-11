Hamilton Wealth LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.16. 82,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,092. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.54. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.