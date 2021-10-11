Hamilton Wealth LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up approximately 4.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Boeing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.82. The company has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.30.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

