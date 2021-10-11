Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 23,433 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,433 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 934.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,063 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

BOND stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,414. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.83. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

