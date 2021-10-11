Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 86,852 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,852 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 233,032 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $5,408,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.44. 420,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,579,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

