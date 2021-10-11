Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SMH traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.72. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $173.06 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.