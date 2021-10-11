Hamilton Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,113 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 4.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 70,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,790. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

