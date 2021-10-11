Handshake (HNS) Market Capitalization Achieves $80.80 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Handshake has a total market cap of $80.80 million and $342,100.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,219.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.90 or 0.06155057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00310258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.11 or 0.01045289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00094245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00478360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00337369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00313704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004811 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,545,606 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

