Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.13

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 7525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBRIY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

