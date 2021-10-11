HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,400.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and last traded at GBX 2,399.95 ($31.36), with a volume of 41106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,380 ($31.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,349.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,182.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 283.77.

In other HarbourVest Global Private Equity news, insider Peter Wilson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

