Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.92.

Shares of HDI opened at C$35.29 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$23.10 and a 12 month high of C$40.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. The firm has a market cap of C$751.25 million and a PE ratio of 11.28.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

