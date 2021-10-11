Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HDI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

TSE HDI traded down C$0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching C$35.29. 26,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,670. The firm has a market capitalization of C$751.25 million and a PE ratio of 11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$23.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.90.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.4399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

