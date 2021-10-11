Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.49

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $629.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.