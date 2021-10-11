Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.40. 20,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

