Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading Down 3.5%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.17. 4,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 495,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.