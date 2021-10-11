Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Holdings Lifted by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 567.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 77,377 shares during the period. Hawaiian makes up 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Hawaiian worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $102,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 463,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 65,360 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.54. 5,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,414. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

