Haywood Securities Lowers Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$1.00

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective dropped by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevada Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.34.
Shares of NCU traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.79. 1,091,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$146.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18.
About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
