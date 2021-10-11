Haywood Securities Lowers Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$1.00

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective dropped by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevada Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.34.

Shares of NCU traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.79. 1,091,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$146.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevada Copper will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

