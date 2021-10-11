HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.87% from the company’s current price.

Shares of EMX opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.98. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 132.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

