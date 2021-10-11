Head to Head Analysis: Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -1.19% 34.56% 11.61% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cimarex Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 5.75 -$1.97 billion $1.39 62.73 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

PetroQuest Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimarex Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cimarex Energy and PetroQuest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 1 8 14 0 2.57 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus price target of $79.65, suggesting a potential downside of 8.66%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

