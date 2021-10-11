Head to Head Analysis: PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) versus Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PCCW and Telia Company AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A Telia Company AB (publ) 4 4 0 0 1.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) -14.33% -18.30% -5.57%

Risk and Volatility

PCCW has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out -28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCCW and Telia Company AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW $4.91 billion 0.81 -$131.48 million N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) $9.72 billion 1.72 -$2.50 billion ($1.21) -6.74

PCCW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telia Company AB (publ).

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co. AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

