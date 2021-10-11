Head-To-Head Analysis: Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Southwestern Energy and DXI Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $2.31 billion 2.25 -$3.11 billion $0.38 13.47 DXI Capital $220,000.00 18.82 $4.76 million N/A N/A

DXI Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southwestern Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Southwestern Energy and DXI Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 7 8 0 2.35 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.72, suggesting a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -35.41% 135.54% 9.84% DXI Capital N/A -195.99% -242.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats DXI Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

DXI Capital Company Profile

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

