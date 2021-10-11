Head-To-Head Analysis: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and International Money Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 6.83 -$162.12 million N/A N/A International Money Express $357.21 million 1.78 $33.78 million $1.02 16.15

International Money Express has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zillow Group and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 5 4 0 2.44 International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $172.33, indicating a potential upside of 91.50%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than International Money Express.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group 3.70% 3.63% 2.34% International Money Express 10.17% 46.39% 16.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Money Express beats Zillow Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

