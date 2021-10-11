Head to Head Comparison: Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) vs. X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -85.68% -54.89% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -92.87% -59.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 304.43 -$32.57 million ($2.08) -1.10 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 43.82 -$62.13 million ($3.09) -1.71

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Windtree Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.07%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

