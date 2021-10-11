Head to Head Contrast: AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) vs. Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.65 -$608.06 million N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 5.10 $52.30 million $0.95 53.95

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Risk & Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AU Optronics and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $87.75, suggesting a potential upside of 71.22%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries 20.60% 31.70% 22.18%

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats AU Optronics on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment offers a variety of expandable tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

