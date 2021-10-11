Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 324,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.35% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

MGI stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.30 million, a P/E ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

