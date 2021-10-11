Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.51% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INKA stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

