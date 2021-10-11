Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 118,900 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.