Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.23% of James River Group worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in James River Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in James River Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.44.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.